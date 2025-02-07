 Skip to main content

What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, QuickChek & RaceTrac

Nittany MinitMart, Poppy Market, Royal Farms and Stewart's Shops also ring up customers at newly opened convenience stores.
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops added three new locations to its network to close out 2025. 

In Alabama, the 15,000-square-foot Cullman travel stop — which sits off Interstate 65 at 497 County Road 222 — added 82 truck parking spaces to the company's footprint. It features a Love's Fresh Kitchen, McDonald's and Subway; self-checkout; and eight diesel bays. 

An overview of Love's Travel Stops in Buffalo, Wyoming
Love's Travel Stops in Buffalo, Wyo.

In Wyoming, the 11,500-square-foot Buffalo travel stop is Love's first in northern Wyoming and a strategic stop near the junction of Interstates 90 and 25. Located off I-90 at 190 U.S. Highway 16 East, this travel stop includes 64 truck parking spaces; Love's Fresh Kitchen and an Arby's; self-checkout; and six diesel bays.

Both travel stops are part of Love's growing RV network with three RV hookups each, private showers, laundry facilities, an RV dump and a dog park. As new Love's locations, they also have space for electric vehicle (EV) chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies and install EV charging stations should there be customer demand.

One week later, the company welcomed customers at its latest location in Missouri. The 11,000-square-foot Fredericktown travel stop is situated off Highway 67 at 1500 Highway 72 West and adds 63 truck parking spaces to Love's footprint. It features a Love's Fresh Kitchen, Godfather's Pizza and Dunkin'; self-checkout; and five diesel bays. 

This travel stop includes six RV hookups and additional RV parking spaces, an RV dump and private showers. The location also has space for EV chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies to install EV charging stations.

Nittany MinitMart 

Nittany MinitMart is now ringing up customers at its new convenience store in Dunnstown, Pa. Located across the street from the previous location, the new store offers a modernized shopping experience that's bigger, better and in line with the retailer's updated and improved stores, the company stated. 

The redesigned Dunnstown store is more spacious with an improved layout and upgraded features and amenities, including a refreshed interior design, a new kitchen, foodservice kiosks and a beer cave.

Poppy Market 

Poppy Market opened a new location in Adelanto, Calif., in December. According to the company, customers at the new store can enjoy:

  • Healthy snacks and meal options: A curated selection of nutritious and ready-to-eat food, catering to a growing demand for healthier on-the-go choices.
  • Comfortable space to relax and work: Free high-speed internet and a welcoming environment for customers to unwind or take care of business while on the move.
  • Top-quality fuel: Premium fuel offerings designed to keep vehicles running smoothly and efficiently.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring Poppy Market to the incredible community of Adelanto," said CEO Varish Goyal. "This is a huge milestone for us, and we can't wait to be part of the neighborhood. Whether you're stopping in for a quick snack, filling up your gas tank, or just looking for a friendly place to connect, we're here to make every visit memorable. Building strong relationships with our communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we're looking forward to creating amazing moments with the residents and visitors of Adelanto." 

Inside the new QuickChek in Phillipsburg, N.J.
QuickChek in Phillipsburg, N.J.

QuickChek

Two convenience stores have joined QuickChek's New Jersey portfolio. The Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based retailer opened its second Phillipsburg location on Dec. 10 at 671 Memorial Parkway. It boasts 24 hours of operation; eight multiproduct dispenser fueling stations; 10 tables for indoor seating and eight for outdoor; free air stations and two vacuum stations; two no-fee ATMs; and a full-service deli and beverage counter.

EV chargers are slated to open at a future date. 

The exterior of the new QuickChek in Neptune, N.J.
QuickChek in Neptune, N.J.

In December, QuickChek also opened another location in Neptune Township at 720 N.J. Route 35. The convenience store boasts 24 hours of operations; eight multiproduct dispenser fueling stations; 10 tables for indoor seating and 16 for outdoor; free air stations and two vacuum stations; two no-fee ATMs; and a full-service deli and beverage counter. 

RaceTrac Inc. 

RaceTrac today opened its latest store in Mississippi in early December. Located at 7825 U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg, less than eight miles from the University of Southern Mississippi, the large-format travel center offers a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage favorites, including:  

  • Grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches;
  • Whole and cut fruit and salads;
  • RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station;
  • Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed Crazy Good Coffee with creamers, sweeteners and toppings;
  • Roller grill favorites like Nathan's Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs; and  
  • Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices.  

Residents and travelers will find a variety of fuel options at the forecourt. Additionally, the new travel center serves the needs of local small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles in a spacious rear canopy, including high-flow diesel and diesel exhaust fluid options at the pump. Tractor-trailer parking and CAT scales are also available.   

The Atlanta-based convenience retailer followed the Hattiesburg store opening by welcoming customers at a new site in Longview, Texas, on Dec. 19.  Located at 3120 Estes Parkway near Interstate 20, the 8,100-square-foot travel center also offers grab-and-go pizza, by the slice or by the pie; freshly ground, freshly brewed Crazy Good Coffee; RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station; and classic favorites like Nathan's Famous hot dogs and roller grill items.

In addition to a 16-pump forecourt with various fuel options, the new location caters to the needs of fleet drivers and construction vehicles with a spacious rear canopy, five lanes of high-flow diesel and DEF and tractor-trailer parking.  

Royal Farms

Royal Farms is expanding its Mid-Atlantic footprint. The retailer recently celebrated new store openings in Charlotte Hall, Md., and Port Royal, Va.

The Charlotte Hall location officially opened on Jan. 9. Located at 30315 Three Notch Road, the convenience store features 15 fuel dispensers with a variety of fuel offerings including E15, E85, high flow diesel and DEF; and made-to-order food, including Royal Farms' World-Famous chicken, sandwiches and a variety of breakfast options.

On Jan. 20, Royal Farms, began ringing up shoppers at its first location in Port Royal. Located at 25550 A.P. Hill Blvd., features 12 fuel dispensers offering E-Free fuel and made-to-order food, including Royal Farms' signature World-Famous Chicken, sandwiches and a variety of breakfast options.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops celebrated the opening of a reconstructed c-store at the intersection of Weibel and Lake Avenues in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The location represents a $2.9 million investment in the community and serves as a milestone for what became a five-year-long project, according to the company. 

Located at the northeast corner of the city, the store offers more space for sandwiches, soups, chili, salads, beverages and ice cream. It is also equipped with a turbo oven, allowing the retailer to offer hot pizza, crispy chicken sandwiches and empanadas.

The retailer followed the Saratoga Springs opening by cutting the ribbon on a new-to-industry store in Colonie, N.Y. Located on the corner of Route 9 and Wellness Way, the c-store represents a $5 million-plus investment in the community. Similar to the Saratoga Springs location, the Colonie store is also equipped with a turbo oven. 

Both newly opened stores are part of Stewart's $50 million capital investment strategy for 2024.

