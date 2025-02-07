What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, QuickChek & RaceTrac

In Wyoming, the 11,500-square-foot Buffalo travel stop is Love's first in northern Wyoming and a strategic stop near the junction of Interstates 90 and 25. Located off I-90 at 190 U.S. Highway 16 East, this travel stop includes 64 truck parking spaces; Love's Fresh Kitchen and an Arby's; self-checkout; and six diesel bays.

Both travel stops are part of Love's growing RV network with three RV hookups each, private showers, laundry facilities, an RV dump and a dog park. As new Love's locations, they also have space for electric vehicle (EV) chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies and install EV charging stations should there be customer demand.

One week later, the company welcomed customers at its latest location in Missouri. The 11,000-square-foot Fredericktown travel stop is situated off Highway 67 at 1500 Highway 72 West and adds 63 truck parking spaces to Love's footprint. It features a Love's Fresh Kitchen, Godfather's Pizza and Dunkin'; self-checkout; and five diesel bays.

This travel stop includes six RV hookups and additional RV parking spaces, an RV dump and private showers. The location also has space for EV chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies to install EV charging stations.

Nittany MinitMart

Nittany MinitMart is now ringing up customers at its new convenience store in Dunnstown, Pa. Located across the street from the previous location, the new store offers a modernized shopping experience that's bigger, better and in line with the retailer's updated and improved stores, the company stated.



The redesigned Dunnstown store is more spacious with an improved layout and upgraded features and amenities, including a refreshed interior design, a new kitchen, foodservice kiosks and a beer cave.

Poppy Market

Poppy Market opened a new location in Adelanto, Calif., in December. According to the company, customers at the new store can enjoy:

Healthy snacks and meal options: A curated selection of nutritious and ready-to-eat food, catering to a growing demand for healthier on-the-go choices.

A curated selection of nutritious and ready-to-eat food, catering to a growing demand for healthier on-the-go choices. Comfortable space to relax and work: Free high-speed internet and a welcoming environment for customers to unwind or take care of business while on the move.

Free high-speed internet and a welcoming environment for customers to unwind or take care of business while on the move. Top-quality fuel: Premium fuel offerings designed to keep vehicles running smoothly and efficiently.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring Poppy Market to the incredible community of Adelanto," said CEO Varish Goyal. "This is a huge milestone for us, and we can't wait to be part of the neighborhood. Whether you're stopping in for a quick snack, filling up your gas tank, or just looking for a friendly place to connect, we're here to make every visit memorable. Building strong relationships with our communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we're looking forward to creating amazing moments with the residents and visitors of Adelanto."