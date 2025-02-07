What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, QuickChek & RaceTrac

QuickChek in Neptune, N.J.
In December, QuickChek also opened another location in Neptune Township at 720 N.J. Route 35. The convenience store boasts 24 hours of operations; eight multiproduct dispenser fueling stations; 10 tables for indoor seating and 16 for outdoor; free air stations and two vacuum stations; two no-fee ATMs; and a full-service deli and beverage counter.
RaceTrac Inc.
RaceTrac today opened its latest store in Mississippi in early December. Located at 7825 U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg, less than eight miles from the University of Southern Mississippi, the large-format travel center offers a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage favorites, including:
- Grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches;
- Whole and cut fruit and salads;
- RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station;
- Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed Crazy Good Coffee with creamers, sweeteners and toppings;
- Roller grill favorites like Nathan's Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs; and
- Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices.
Residents and travelers will find a variety of fuel options at the forecourt. Additionally, the new travel center serves the needs of local small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles in a spacious rear canopy, including high-flow diesel and diesel exhaust fluid options at the pump. Tractor-trailer parking and CAT scales are also available.
The Atlanta-based convenience retailer followed the Hattiesburg store opening by welcoming customers at a new site in Longview, Texas, on Dec. 19. Located at 3120 Estes Parkway near Interstate 20, the 8,100-square-foot travel center also offers grab-and-go pizza, by the slice or by the pie; freshly ground, freshly brewed Crazy Good Coffee; RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station; and classic favorites like Nathan's Famous hot dogs and roller grill items.
In addition to a 16-pump forecourt with various fuel options, the new location caters to the needs of fleet drivers and construction vehicles with a spacious rear canopy, five lanes of high-flow diesel and DEF and tractor-trailer parking.
Royal Farms
Royal Farms is expanding its Mid-Atlantic footprint. The retailer recently celebrated new store openings in Charlotte Hall, Md., and Port Royal, Va.
The Charlotte Hall location officially opened on Jan. 9. Located at 30315 Three Notch Road, the convenience store features 15 fuel dispensers with a variety of fuel offerings including E15, E85, high flow diesel and DEF; and made-to-order food, including Royal Farms' World-Famous chicken, sandwiches and a variety of breakfast options.
On Jan. 20, Royal Farms, began ringing up shoppers at its first location in Port Royal. Located at 25550 A.P. Hill Blvd., features 12 fuel dispensers offering E-Free fuel and made-to-order food, including Royal Farms' signature World-Famous Chicken, sandwiches and a variety of breakfast options.
Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops celebrated the opening of a reconstructed c-store at the intersection of Weibel and Lake Avenues in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The location represents a $2.9 million investment in the community and serves as a milestone for what became a five-year-long project, according to the company.
Located at the northeast corner of the city, the store offers more space for sandwiches, soups, chili, salads, beverages and ice cream. It is also equipped with a turbo oven, allowing the retailer to offer hot pizza, crispy chicken sandwiches and empanadas.
The retailer followed the Saratoga Springs opening by cutting the ribbon on a new-to-industry store in Colonie, N.Y. Located on the corner of Route 9 and Wellness Way, the c-store represents a $5 million-plus investment in the community. Similar to the Saratoga Springs location, the Colonie store is also equipped with a turbo oven.
Both newly opened stores are part of Stewart's $50 million capital investment strategy for 2024.