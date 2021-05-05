Launched in response to consumer demand for a higher alcohol option, White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge arrives in two flavors: Blood Orange and Cranberry. At 8 percent ABV for a 16-ounce can, the new variety is perfect for those consumers looking for a higher alcohol option and the delicious fruit flavor profiles they expect from White Claw, the company said. The brand's original hard seltzer has a 5 percent ABV for a 12-ounce can. White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge is crafted using a proprietary BrewPure process, resulting in pure, crisp refreshment.