White Owl Summer Sampler

Three individually wrapped flavored cigarillos are in each pack.

White Owl's new Foilfresh Summer Sampler of cigarillos has hit store shelves. The sampler pack features a trio of the fruits of summer, delivering a flavor-filled variety of big, bright-tasting, slow-burn cigarillos, according to maker Swedish Match North America. Each pack includes three individually wrapped cigarillos: Blue Raspberry, White Peach and White Grape flavored. The White Owl Summer Sampler comes in a "3 for $1.49" price format. The limited-edition offering began shipping last month.

