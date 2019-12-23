Press enter to search
Why QuickChek Is the 2019 Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year

2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards

12/23/2019
QuickChek foodservice innovators
QuickChek team members (from left) Bob Graczyk, Maria Fidelibis, Chris Smyly, Rob Easley and CEO Dean Durling accept their award.

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek, the overall Foodservice Innovator of the Year winner in 2016, takes home this year's prize in the prepared foods category. This spring, the Whitehouse Station-based chain expanded its foodservice team by appointing Chris Smyly as director of foodservice and hiring chef Ted Kwiecien as culinary specialist.

"QuickChek stands out among Northeast c-store chains as clearly the best when it comes to fresh, prepared subs and sandwiches," said one Foodservice Advisory Council member.

Added another: "QuickChek continues to add relevant, easy-to-execute flavors to their menu, including vegetarian, Angus and Mediterranean options. They deliver on fresh, and recently amped up their culinary team to place additional focus on the category."

