Wills Group Named Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Wills Group team's feedback revealed:

85% of team members say Wills Group and Dash In is a great place to work vs. 57% at a typical U.S. company.

91% of team members believe the service provided to customers is "excellent."

91% say they felt welcomed when they joined the company.

90% feel they are treated as full members of the team, regardless of position.

89% are proud of the ways we contribute to the community.

88% say our facilities create a positive work environment.

Team members describe their work experience with words like "team," "community," "leadership," "support," "flexibility," "growth," "family" and "opportunity."

"Whether it's our strong sense of purpose, leadership transparency, or commitment to our teams' well-being, this certification affirms that we're fostering careers and building a culture where people feel connected and inspired," The Wills Group stated.

"Beyond recognition, this certification serves as a reflection and a roadmap for continued improvement. Our team members' insights drive our commitment to evolving, adapting and ensuring that Wills Group and Dash In remain workplaces where people feel valued, respected, and excited to contribute," the company continued.

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in La Plata, The Wills Group operates nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including the Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels banners. The company landed on Fortune and Great Place to Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Retail list, coming in at No. 9 in the small/medium business category.

Dash In currently operates more than 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.