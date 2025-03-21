 Skip to main content

Wills Group Named Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

Eighty-five percent of team members say Wills Group and Dash In is a great place to work vs. 57% at a typical U.S. company.
Danielle Romano
LA PLATA, Md. — The Wills Group, parent company of Dash In convenience stores and Splash In car washes, has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year.

Great Place to Work certification is based on direct team member feedback, measuring trust in leadership, workplace culture and the overall team's experience. 

The certification process involves two key components. First, team members complete the Trust Index Survey, which assesses workplace experiences in areas like respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Second, companies submit a Culture Brief, which provides insight into workplace policies, benefits and company culture. To earn certification, seven out of 10 team members must report a consistently positive experience at work — a benchmark that signals a strong and thriving workplace culture.

The Wills Group team's feedback revealed:

  • 85% of team members say Wills Group and Dash In is a great place to work vs. 57% at a typical U.S. company.
  • 91% of team members believe the service provided to customers is "excellent."
  • 91% say they felt welcomed when they joined the company.
  • 90% feel they are treated as full members of the team, regardless of position.
  • 89% are proud of the ways we contribute to the community.
  • 88% say our facilities create a positive work environment.

Team members describe their work experience with words like "team," "community," "leadership," "support," "flexibility," "growth," "family" and "opportunity." 

"Whether it's our strong sense of purpose, leadership transparency, or commitment to our teams' well-being, this certification affirms that we're fostering careers and building a culture where people feel connected and inspired," The Wills Group stated.

"Beyond recognition, this certification serves as a reflection and a roadmap for continued improvement. Our team members' insights drive our commitment to evolving, adapting and ensuring that Wills Group and Dash In remain workplaces where people feel valued, respected, and excited to contribute," the company continued.

To learn more about how the The Wills Group team member experience comes to life, click here.

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in La Plata, The Wills Group operates nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including the Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels banners. The company landed on Fortune and Great Place to Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Retail list, coming in at No. 9 in the small/medium business category.

Dash In currently operates more than 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

