Wisconsin Celebrates 60 Years of Kwik Trip

As the governor's office note, Kwik Trip was founded on June 16, 1965, in Eau Claire. The family-owned business has grown to become one of the nation's largest privately owned convenience retail chains. Today, Kwik Trip is headquartered in La Crosse, with a new distribution center to open in DeForest later this year.

Kwik Trip employs more than 38,000 workers who serve nearly 12 million guests per week across nearly 900 locations throughout Wisconsin and neighboring states.

Additionally, the convenience retailer sources a majority of its products and operates its own facilities, including a bakery, dairy, food-safety lab, distribution center and transportation company. As a result of the company's commitment to a vertical distribution model, 80% of products sold at Kwik Trip stores are its own branded products that are made, shipped and sold by the company, the governor's office noted.

Kwik Trip also serves the community through various sponsorships, programs and donations, including support for local food banks, domestic violence shelters and outreach centers and local first responders. Through their fundraising card program, the company reports having helped raise more than $50 million for various nonprofit organizations.

Headquartered in La Crosse, Kwik Trip sits at No. 9 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking with 879 convenience stores.