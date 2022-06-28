Advertisement
06/28/2022

Wonderful Pistachios 'Groot Gets Crackin' Campaign

The brand teams up with Marvel Studios’ “I Am Groot” to showcase plant protein power.
Wonderful Pistachios, "I AM Groot" Campaign

In celebration of "I Am Groot," a collection of original shorts debuting on Disney+ this year, Wonderful Pistachios is teaming up with Marvel Studios for the "Groot Gets Crackin" campaign to showcase the plant-protein power of Wonderful Pistachios. The product offers six grams of protein per serving. The campaign, featuring the fan-favorite character, will activate across a wide range of touchpoints, including television, limited-edition packaging, digital and social media, and a national sweepstakes. To complement the campaign, fans can enter the “Groot Gets Crackin” sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand-prize trip to Las Vegas to visit Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., along with a one year’s supply of Wonderful Pistachios.​​

