Wonderful Pistachios 'Groot Gets Crackin' Campaign

In celebration of "I Am Groot," a collection of original shorts debuting on Disney+ this year, Wonderful Pistachios is teaming up with Marvel Studios for the "Groot Gets Crackin" campaign to showcase the plant-protein power of Wonderful Pistachios. The product offers six grams of protein per serving. The campaign, featuring the fan-favorite character, will activate across a wide range of touchpoints, including television, limited-edition packaging, digital and social media, and a national sweepstakes. To complement the campaign, fans can enter the “Groot Gets Crackin” sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand-prize trip to Las Vegas to visit Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., along with a one year’s supply of Wonderful Pistachios.​​