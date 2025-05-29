Wonderful Pistachios is expanding its No Shells line with the addition of Dill Pickle flavor. Available in a 2.25-ounce bag size, the new variety offers a satisfying balance of tangy and savory, catering to consumers seeking adventurous snacking experiences, according to the company. No Shells Dill Pickle delivers 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. The product joins a flavorful No Shells lineup that already includes Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, Unsalted, Jalapeño Lime, Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted and Smoky Barbecue.