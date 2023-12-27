Onvo Names New Fuel Management Partner

SCRANTON, Pa. — Onvo selected the Precision Fuel System Diagnostics platform from Warren Rogers Associates as its provider of fuel system compliance, wet-stock management and forecourt diagnostics.

[Read more: Go Mart Chain Taps Warren Rogers for Fuel Management]

Onvo plans to utilize the Warren Rogers fuelWRAp system, which uses real-time data and cloud analytics to help fuel retailers continuously track their fuel inventory as it makes its way to their sites, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line and reaches the meter.

Warren Rogers will also provide the company with customized auditing and operational reports along with the compliance documentation required to meet all state and federal regulations.

"We chose Warren Rogers for our fuel management needs because of their comprehensive services and their leadership in the industry," said Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing at Onvo. "The fuelWRAp real-time system is an important tool for us to improve efficiency across our sites. The ability to monitor activity such as delivery shortages and potential theft, inaccurate meter calibration, and poor flow rates is just one of the benefits of working with Warren Rogers and we're excited to kick off this partnership."

According to Warren Rogers, using fuelWRAp can potentially help travel center and c-store staff minimize the amount of time spent identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions, water in tank, active tank gauge alarms, meters out-of-variance, failed tank, sensor and line testing, low inventory levels, lost communications, slowing fuel flow trends and other abnormalities. The software dashboard also includes an online platform enabled for desktop, mobile and tablet that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

[Read more: PHOTO GALLERY: Onvo's New Prototype Takes Flight]

Founded in 1979 by Dr. Warren Rogers, Warren Rogers Associates specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. Every month, the company monitors the performance of over 250,000 dispensing points and over 2 billion gallons in fuel throughput.

Originally founded more than 30 years ago as Liberty Travel Plazas and renamed in 2020, Onvo is a regional travel center and convenience store retailer which operates 39 locations throughout Pennsylvania and New York.