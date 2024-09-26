Yatco Goes Live With Next-Gen Mobile App
After nearly three years operating a previous white-labeled app, Yatco recognized the need for greater flexibility and customization. The convenience retailer tapped Rovertown as a strategic partner to develop a next-gen app experience to differentiate its digital experience.
The new app enhances the existing Yatco Rewards loyalty program, powered by Paytronix, and also expands opportunities for offers funded by consumer packaged goods, personalized engagement and discounts on age-restricted products.
"The landscape in convenience retailing has evolved over the past few years. Whether in-store or digitally, it's essential to be nimble and flexible on all fronts," Yatim added. "For a company of our size, possessing such sophisticated digital engagement and loyalty capabilities sets us apart. I am proud of the work that our team has accomplished, and I am confident that our customers will appreciate these enhancements as well."
As the company continues to expand, the flexibility of the new app platform will allow Yatco to evolve and enhance the app as needed. An upcoming feature, the Employee Hub, will soon make it easier for staff to access perks, the company said.
Founded in 1993 by Tarek Yatim and headquartered in Marlborough, Yatco Energy operates 17 convenience stores and supplies branded and unbranded fuel to hundreds of operators throughout New England.