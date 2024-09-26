Yatco Goes Live With Next-Gen Mobile App

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Yatco is boosting its digital engagement toolbox with the launch of an enhanced mobile app.

Designed to deliver the next generation of personalized and dynamic content, the revamped Yatco Rewards app meets the evolving expectations of today's consumers and lays a strong foundation for digital engagement amidst Yatco's rapid growth, the company stated.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for Yatco," said Hussein Yatim, vice president at Yatco Energy. "As we expand rapidly in one of the nation's most competitive markets, enhancing our digital engagement is crucial for increasing brand recognition. This new mobile app enables us to compete effectively with larger regional players and offers the personalized, meaningful interactions that our customers expect."