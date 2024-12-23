Yatco to Open Largest Store in Its Network

Outside the store, the site will serve as a Tesla hub that offers four electric vehicle charging stations, said Yatco Vice President Hussein Yatim.

The store sits on the site of the John J. Nissen Baking Co. building, which was torn down in 2012, the news outlet reported. Yatco acquired the parcel in early 2023 for $2.5 million.

[Read more: OnCue Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Travel Center]

Other Yatco convenience stores in Leicester and Stoughton, Mass., may also open in January, according to Yatim. He added that the company is looking to open an additional Yatco store in Taunton, Mass., in March followed by another in Webster, Mass., by next summer.

The chain is also growing its offerings with the recent launch of its next-generation mobile app, as Convenience Store News reported in September.

"The landscape in convenience retailing has evolved over the past few years. Whether in-store or digitally, it's essential to be nimble and flexible on all fronts," Yatim said at the time of its launch. "For a company of our size, possessing such sophisticated digital engagement and loyalty capabilities sets us apart. I am proud of the work that our team has accomplished, and I am confident that our customers will appreciate these enhancements as well."

Founded in 1993 by Tarek Yatim and headquartered in Marlborough, Yatco Energy operates 13 convenience stores and supplies branded and unbranded fuel to hundreds of operators throughout New England.