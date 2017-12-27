Year in Review: Top Competitor Moves of 2017

NEWARK, N.J. — If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, than the convenience channel should be very flattered.

Gone are the days when c-store operators only faced competition from grocery stores and dollar retailers. Yes, they still like to blur the channel lines, but new players are rattling some cages — think ecommerce giant Amazon and electric car standout Tesla.

These are the top 10 competitor headlines of 2017, as reported by CSNews Online:

1. Amazon to Acquire Whole Foods Market for $13.7B

John Mackey will continue as CEO of the Texas-based retailer.

2. Walgreens & Rite Aid Merger Is Back On

Amended deal calls for the sale of 1,932 stores and three distribution centers.

3. Walgreens to Shutter About 600 Stores Beginning in Spring 2018

The company plans to spend approximately $500 million of capital on store conversions and related activities.

4. Walmart's Legal Name Change Reflects Realities of Business

Company's status as an omnichannel retailer prompts the shift, effective in early 2018.

5. Tesla Supercharger Stations Could Be Next C-store Competitor

Chief technology officer's appearance at a recent foodservice event raises eyebrows.

6. Lidl Stores Will Make U.S. Debut June 15

Retailer will open as many as 100 stores along the East Coast.

7. CVS Reveals Enhanced Health Offerings & New Store Format

Changes to drive growth in health-focused categories.

8. Dollar General Opens First DGX Small-Format Store

Urban concept features grab-and-go, home items.

9. Target to Open More Small Formats, 'Reimagine' Existing Stores

Retailer aims to be a convenient experience.

10. More Details Emerge About New Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Concept

Hy-Vee Market Grille Express will feature table service.