Year in Review: The Top Industry News Around COVID-19 in 2021

NATIONAL REPORT — Consumers and businesses around the United States — and arguably, the world — were looking forward to 2021 when they could put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror. But, as we now know, that didn't happen.

Even with the lingering health crisis and emergence of new variants, the news around the coronavirus was not all bad. Three vaccines rolled out in the United States, and the majority of lockdowns and mandates became a thing of the past.

These are the top 10 COVID-19 pandemic headlines of 2021, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. U.S. Supreme Court Sets Hearing on Federal Vaccine Mandate

The highest court will hear arguments during a special session on Jan. 7.

2. White House Announces Details of Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

The rule covers 84 million employees who have until Jan. 4, 2022, to get their final vaccination dose.

3. Retail Groups Seek Clarity Over Mask Policy Enforcement

NACS, among other associations, is asking government agencies to prioritize the safety of employees and define that businesses should not enforce the redefined mandate.

4. New Research Shows Pandemic's Profound Impact on U.S. Road Travel

Daily personal car trips fell 45 percent in April 2020, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety's New American Driving Survey.

5. The NACS Show Is Back

The convenience store industry's premier expo is ready to resume course with few restrictions.

6. COVID-19's Continuing Impact on the Convenience Store Shopper

A new study suggests that c-stores face long-term threats in post-pandemic America.

7. Parker's Sees App Usage Rise 40% During COVID-19 Pandemic

The retailer averages nearly 800 contactless transactions daily at the pump.

8. C-store Retailers Assist in COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

GPM, Stewart's Shops and Wawa are helping the communities they serve have access to the vaccines.

9. Six in 10 Americans Say They Are 'Ready to Go' in Resuming Normal Activity

Nielsen study finds consumers expect to do less in-store pickup, curbside pickup and home delivery from local stores in the next year.

10. Year-Over-Year U.S. Gas Sales Move Into Positive Territory for First Time Since Pandemic's Start

Despite the boost, demand remains considerably below pre-pandemic levels.