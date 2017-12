For the winter season, Rogue Ales is releasing its new Yellow Snow Spruce Tip Pilsner. The brew is made with Oregon spruce tips and features notes of bubblegum, citrus and pine. It’s available in 12-ounce six-pack cans and on draft through February 2018. Yellow Snow Spruce Tip Pilsner comes in fresh, new cans that feature a curious dog against a blue, white and yellow backdrop.