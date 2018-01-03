Yesway Acquires More Stores in Texas and Missouri

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway continues to make headway on its plan to acquire, improve and rebrand 500 convenience stores over the next several years.

The Midwest-based convenience store operator has picked one State Line Convenience Store located at 1117 State Line Road in Joplin, Mo., in addition to five Rip Griffin Travel Center c-stores across Texas located at:

202 Tahoka Road in Brownfield;

708 Frontage Road in Idalou;

4707 4th Street and 4609 Avenue A in Lubbock; and

Dowden Road & Highway 82 in Wolfforth.

The acquisition of these locations will further enhance the company’s presence in the Texas and Missouri markets. The move is the latest to be added to the company’s existing portfolio of 80 locations currently operating in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Yesway’s robust acquisition pipeline includes acquiring, improving and rebranding an additional 120-130 stores per year over the next several years to reach its goal of a 500-store footprint.

"With Yesway, our customers will enjoy great customer service at stores that are true to our brand promise — they'll be efficient, inviting and friendly,” Yesway Senior Vice President of Operations Brian Trout. “Our aim is to make life easier and each day a bit more pleasant for all of our customers and we are eager to continue to serve, get to know and be part of their communities.”

Thomas Nicholas Trkla, chairman and chief executive officer of Yesway, added: "We are very proud of our progress and continued expansion, which we expect will continue at an accelerated pace over the next few months. As we continue to grow our portfolio, our exceptional management team is focused on delivering terrific customer service to everyone who visits any our stores. That is our promise to all of our customers."

BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines.