Press enter to search
Close search

Yesway Acquires More Stores in Texas and Missouri

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
Yesway exterior

Yesway Acquires More Stores in Texas and Missouri

03/01/2018
Yesway logo

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway continues to make headway on its plan to acquire, improve and rebrand 500 convenience stores over the next several years.

The Midwest-based convenience store operator has picked one State Line Convenience Store located at 1117 State Line Road in Joplin, Mo., in addition to five Rip Griffin Travel Center c-stores across Texas located at: 

  • 202 Tahoka Road in Brownfield;
  • 708 Frontage Road in Idalou;
  • 4707 4th Street and 4609 Avenue A in Lubbock; and
  • Dowden Road & Highway 82 in Wolfforth.

The acquisition of these locations will further enhance the company’s presence in the Texas and Missouri markets. The move is the latest to be added to the company’s existing portfolio of 80 locations currently operating in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Yesway’s robust acquisition pipeline includes acquiring, improving and rebranding an additional 120-130 stores per year over the next several years to reach its goal of a 500-store footprint.

"With Yesway, our customers will enjoy great customer service at stores that are true to our brand promise — they'll be efficient, inviting and friendly,” Yesway Senior Vice President of Operations Brian Trout. “Our aim is to make life easier and each day a bit more pleasant for all of our customers and we are eager to continue to serve, get to know and be part of their communities.”

Thomas Nicholas Trkla, chairman and chief executive officer of Yesway, added: "We are very proud of our progress and continued expansion, which we expect will continue at an accelerated pace over the next few months. As we continue to grow our portfolio, our exceptional management team is focused on delivering terrific customer service to everyone who visits any our stores. That is our promise to all of our customers."

BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines.

Related Content

Yesway logo

Yesway Adds Five-Store Chain as Part of Latest Growth Move

Acquisitions include c-store operator KAPS LLC and a travel center in New Deal, Texas.

Yesway logo

Yesway Focuses on Small Operators in Big Growth Plan

Mom-and-pop stores in rural and suburban markets are on the chain's radar.

Yesway Enters Kansas With Latest C-store Deal

Chain picks up five Pic Quik locations, plus two Iowa stores.

Yesway Enters New Territory With 35-Store Deal

Retailer is on track for 100-plus stores by end of Q2.