Yesway & Allsup's Launch Summer Deals

Yesway and Allsup's guests can unlock major savings at the pump through the retailers' "Stack & Save" fuel rewards offers:

Buy two, get one free on 16-ounce Rockstar Energy drinks and earn 15 cents off per gallon.

Buy two, get one free on 1-liter Mountain Dew and save 20 cents off per gallon.

Buy three Red Bull 8.4-ounce for $6 and save 10 cents off per gallon.

Buy two Dr Pepper and save 5 cents off per gallon.

Buy $25 in select gift cards and get 10 cents off per gallon, plus 500 Bonus Smiles.

According to Yesway, there are dozens of other beverage combinations to earn stackable fuel discounts.

The limit is 30 gallons on fuel redemption and one vehicle per transaction.

A complete list of promotions and participating locations is available online or via the Yesway's or Allsup's app.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Yesway operates 444 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup’s brands.