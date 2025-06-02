 Skip to main content

Yesway & Allsup's Launch Summer Deals

The "Summer Sips" program includes exclusive promotions and savings on snacks, fuel and more.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Yesway_Summer Sips

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway and Allsup's are celebrating the kickoff to summer with the chains' biggest promotion of the year, "Summer Sips." The promotion runs through July 1.

"The campaign is designed to 'own the Channel of Thirst,' and features unbeatable offers, exciting product launches and fuel savings that put money back in loyal customers' pockets," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO at Yesway. "We're delivering the best deals of the year to help our customers fuel up, cool down, and save more all summer long."

[Read more: Yesway Builds Up Allsup's Network]

The featured promotions include:

  • New product launch: Customers can save $1 on the purchase the new Buffalo Chicken Burrito when they purchase it with any Honcho beverage.
  • Rockstar Energy deal: Guests can buy two two, get one free on 16-ounce Rockstar Energy drinks, plus 15 cents off per gallon in fuel rewards.
  • Operation Homefront partnership: For every BODYARMOR beverage or Yesway/Allsup's private label salty snack purchased, 15 cents will be donated to Operation Homefront, supporting military families nationwide.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Additionally, a lineup of snack specials include: 

  • Two for $5 on all Hostess products, available through June 30.
  • Buy one, get one for $1 on king size Oreo cookies and Cakesters through June 30.
Yesway_Stack & Save

Yesway and Allsup's guests can unlock major savings at the pump through the retailers' "Stack & Save" fuel rewards offers:

  • Buy two, get one free on 16-ounce Rockstar Energy drinks and earn 15 cents off per gallon.
  • Buy two, get one free on 1-liter Mountain Dew and save 20 cents off per gallon.
  • Buy three Red Bull 8.4-ounce for $6 and save 10 cents off per gallon.
  • Buy two Dr Pepper and save 5 cents off per gallon.
  • Buy $25 in select gift cards and get 10 cents off per gallon, plus 500 Bonus Smiles.

According to Yesway, there are dozens of other beverage combinations to earn stackable fuel discounts.

The limit is 30 gallons on fuel redemption and one vehicle per transaction. 

A complete list of promotions and participating locations is available online or via the Yesway's or Allsup's app.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Yesway operates 444 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup’s brands.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds