 Skip to main content

Yesway Builds Up Allsup's Network

Three locations open in New Mexico and a fourth welcomes customers in Oklahoma.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
The outside of a new Allsup's convenience store

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four new-to-industry convenience stores have joined the Allsup's portfolio in the Southwest. 

The convenience stores are in Belen, Las Cruces and Chaparral, N.M, and Ardmore, Okla. All four began ringing up customers during the first quarter of 2025. 

They are part of Yesway's initiative to expand its banners and mark the 81st new store or major rebuild the company has completed over the past three and a half years.

[Read more: Yesway Closes Out 2024 With Five New Store Openings]

"Through the effort and hard work of our exceptional teams, we have maintained the rapid pace of growth for which Yesway has become known," said Thomas N. Trkla, chairman, president and CEO at Yesway. "The successful completion of 81 new stores or major rebuilds in just over three years is a remarkable achievement and we extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who made it possible."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Snacks and drinks inside a new Allsup's convenience store
Each of the new, large-format Allsup's stores measures more than 6,000 square feet.

Each of the new, large-format Allsup's stores measures 6,277 square feet and operates 24 hours a day. They offer a wide selection of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, Yesway private label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk and eggs. 

Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

"We're especially grateful to our real estate site selection team, new store integration team, and our operations, fuel, marketing and merchandising, and IT teams, as well as to our dedicated new store managers and associates," said Thomas Brown, Yesway's chief real estate officer. "Their collaboration and commitment drive our success, enabling us to deliver outstanding customer service."

Fort Worth-based Yesway operates 443 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. The store operate primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds