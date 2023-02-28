Yesway Boosts Footprint With New Locations & Acquisition Pact

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway footprint now stands at 435 convenience stores following recent growth moves.

Yesway acquired five existing Ranglers convenience stores in the cities of Clifton, Hamilton and Hico, Texas. The company also celebrated the opening of its newest Allsup's stores in Ruidoso, N.M., and Abilene, Springtown, Snyder and Whitney, Texas.

"We're thrilled to begin 2023 with more exciting expansion news to share and look forward to bringing our brand of service and hospitality to more communities," said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway. "I am so proud of our team for making this accelerated pace of growth possible."

The new deal follows a year of rapid growth for Yesway, including the acquisition of the Tres Amigos chain in September and the August launch of the new Allsup's Express concept store, along with previously announced openings of new locations in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Yesway has additionally raised $190 million in new equity to fund its continued growth.

Each of the Ranglers' locations will be remodeled and rebranded under either the Yesway or Allsup's banner, while the Ranglers store look and fan-favorite merchandise selection will remain on the interior.

The new Allsup's stores each have 5,630 square feet of merchandising space except for the Whitney store, which has 6,277 square feet, between 16 and 24 fueling positions and high-flow diesel fueling lanes.

The stores are open 24 hours per day and include Allsup's world-famous burritos for purchase, along with a full selection of private label snacks, a trucker/automotive section, a beer cave, and fresh bread, milk and eggs. Amenities for customers include a Western Union service, ATM and Coin Cloud digital currency machines.

Yesway plans to open a total of 28 stores throughout 2023.

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands, with sites that are differentiated through their foodservice offerings and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products.