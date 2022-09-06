Yesway Grows Texas Footprint With Nine-Store Pickup

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway acquired nine Tres Amigos convenience stores in Texas.

The convenience retailer's portfolio now stands at 423 stores, with the recent opening of more than 30 new-to-industry and relocated stores to date in 2022.

Each Tres Amigos store features 2,828 square feet of merchandising space, six fueling stations. In addition, several locations offer diesel fueling islands.

"We have always been attracted to the Texas market and are extremely pleased to have Tres Amigos join us under the Allsup's banner," said Thomas W. Brown, Yesway's director of acquisitions. "It is an exciting time for all of us, and I am very proud of our acquisitions, due diligence, and onboarding teams. Their collective hard work and dedication have been critical to our ability to keep growing our portfolio. They thrive in this fast-paced environment and are doing a stellar job."

The newly acquired Tres Amigos stores are located at:

811 Ellis St., Menard;

502 W. Broadway, Eden;

20793 U.S. Highway 277, Christoval;

1801 College Hills Blvd., San Angelo;

909 Waters Ave., Sonora;

516 S. Commercial Ave., Coleman;

417 Hutchings Ave., Ballinger;

16277 U.S. Hwy 87 N., Water Valley; and

920 4th St., Sterling City, Texas.

Growth Chart

Yesway’s acquisition of Tres Amigos is its first major portfolio deal in 2022 and follows the launch of the new Allsup's Express concept store adjacent to the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, in August.

The new stores focus on serving Texas Tech University community and students with an assortment of merchandise offerings tailored to meet their needs, including food, beverages and everyday products as reported by Convenience Store News.

Yesway has been busy with new store openings this summer. The convenience retailer welcomed customers at new Allsup's stores in Breckenridge, Canyon, Colorado City, Claude, Mineral Wells, Robert Lee, and San Angelo, Texas, and Alamogordo, Artesia and Carlsbad, N.M.

These are just the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is bringing to market. The stores are open 24 hours per day and offer Allsup's burritos; a full array of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high-quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk and eggs; and a beer cave. Amenities include Western Union service, ATM availability and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30-plus digital currencies.

"We have been renovating, rebuilding and constructing our Allsup's and Yesway stores at a furious pace this year, and it is thanks to our talented team that we have been able to do so," said Tom Trkla, CEO of Yesway.

In late 2019, Fort Worth-based Yesway closed on its acquisition of Allsup's Convenience Stores. The transaction, which was first announced in October 2019, was Yesway's largest in its history. With the addition of Clovis, N.M.-based Allsup's, Yesway's store count grew to more than 400 convenience stores and bolstered its presence in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.