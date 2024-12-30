Yesway Closes Out 2024 With Five New Store Openings

[Read more: Yesway Continues to Expand Its Allsup's Footprint]

"We could not have achieved this swift pace of growth in 2024 without the relentless efforts and exceptional dedication of our talented teams. I extend our heartfelt thanks to every one of them," said Thomas Brown, chief real estate officer at Yesway. "Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.

"We look forward to serving our newest customers in New Mexico and Texas in 2025 and establishing ourselves as trusted members of their communities. We are genuinely grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from everyone. Our commitment to excellence and community engagement will remain at the forefront as we continue to expand and innovate," Brown added.

The large-format c-stores measure 6,277 square feet and operate 24 hours a day. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, private label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk and eggs. Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

Fort Worth-based Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. It operates 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.