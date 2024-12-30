 Skip to main content

Yesway Closes Out 2024 With Five New Store Openings

The roughly 6,200-square-foot convenience stores are in Texas and New Mexico.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
The new Allsup's store in Las Cruces, N.M.

FORT WORTH — Yesway wrapped up the closing months of 2024 by making progress on its growth plans for the Allsup's banner. 

The convenience retail company cut the ribbon on five Allsup's convenience stores in Texas and New Mexico in the fourth quarter of the year. The new locations welcoming customers are:

  • 2450 Southeast Access Road, Mount Vernon, Texas
  • 9704 Highway 87, Lubbock, Texas
  • 100 East US Highway 67, Keene, Texas
  • 8951 Mountain Vista Parkway, Las Cruces, N.M.
  • 3075 W Main St., Farmington, N.M.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Yesway Continues to Expand Its Allsup's Footprint]

"We could not have achieved this swift pace of growth in 2024 without the relentless efforts and exceptional dedication of our talented teams. I extend our heartfelt thanks to every one of them," said Thomas Brown, chief real estate officer at Yesway. "Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.

"We look forward to serving our newest customers in New Mexico and Texas in 2025 and establishing ourselves as trusted members of their communities. We are genuinely grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from everyone. Our commitment to excellence and community engagement will remain at the forefront as we continue to expand and innovate," Brown added.

The large-format c-stores measure 6,277 square feet and operate 24 hours a day. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, private label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk and eggs. Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

Fort Worth-based Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. It operates 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds