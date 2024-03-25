Yesway Targets Oklahoma for Allsup's Growth

The Thackerville Allsup's store is the company's first true interstate store, with the majority of the site's expected traffic coming off Interstate 35 due to its proximity to the WinStar World Casino, the convenience retailer said.

Three additional Allsup's stores in Elk City, Blanchard and Kiowa, will begin construction soon. The company expects to have 12 open Allsup's stores in Oklahoma by early summer.

Yesway first revealed its growth plans for Oklahoma in late December 2023, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We are looking to further expand in the state and are in search of additional sites," said Yesway President Thomas Brown. "With land we have under contract in Ardmore, Atoka and Okarche, and additional sites under consideration in Eufaula and McAllister, we expect to have a minimum of 15 stores in Oklahoma open and operating by the end of 2024.

"In Oklahoma, we realized that many of its towns were underserved with a good convenience store operator that is focused on customer service and providing quality product with a strong value proposition," Brown continued. "Customers have long requested Allsup's in those communities, and we are excited to bring our new stores there."

Outside of Oklahoma, Yesway recently opened a new Allsup's Express concept store in Denton, Texas, next to the University of North Texas (UNT) campus. The 3,000-square-foot bodega-style store operates 24 hours a day and focuses on serving the UNT community and students with an assortment of merchandise offerings tailored to meet their needs.

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes 435 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.