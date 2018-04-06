Yesway Launches Private Label Line

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway launched its new private label line with the debut of Yesway Water.

Now available at all Yesway convenience stores, Yesway Water comes in spring, purified and enhanced varieties with unique package designs.

Sizes include 20-ounce bottles, 700-milliliter enhanced water sport cap bottles, 1-liter bottles and 24-packs of half-liter bottles.

The launch of Yesway Water is tied into the company's recent launch of a charitable giving program, Yesway Gives Back. The retailer will donate five cents from the sale of every specially marked bottle of new Yesway-branded water, up to $25,000, to Operation Homefront. The national nonprofit organization seeks to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in their communities.

"The launch of Yesway Water, the first of what will be many high quality Yesway private label products to be rolled out throughout this year, delivers on our promise to provide better, fresh and truly convenient food, beverage, and product options to our customers," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Chairman and CEO of Yesway.

"Yesway-branded spring, purified, and enhanced water are all national brand, quality products at a compelling value that we created to meet the needs of our increasingly health conscience customers. We have been developing our private label product line for the past year and are very excited to launch it officially with the introduction of Yesway Water," Trkla commented. "We are equally proud to support Operation Homefront, a terrific organization which provides much needed support for military families."

More products will join Yesway Water as part of a greatly expanded private label line in the future, the company said.

Yesway is the operating brand for BW Gas & Convenience. It recently reached the milestone of 100 convenience stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.