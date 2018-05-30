Yesway Reaches 100-Store Milestone With New Acquisition

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway reached its 100-store milestone with the pickup of the 11 Pick-A-Dilly convenience stores in northeast Missouri.

The transaction enhances Des Moines-based Yesway's presence in Missouri, where it now owns and operates 14 locations. Four of the newly acquired stores are located in Hannibal, with single stores in Vandalia, Center, West Quincy, Edina, Kingdom City, Kirksville and Palmyra.

Yesway plans to grow its Missouri portfolio over the next few years, according to the company.

The c-store operator made its first acquisition in December 2015 and is up to 101 acquired locations across five states: Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

With the additional stores it currently has under contract to acquire, Yesway expects to operate nearly 150 c-stores and to expand into four new states by the end of June.

With a robust pipeline of new store acquisitions, Yesway remains on track to reach its goal of building a 500-store portfolio in select U.S. regions over the next several years, the company reported.

"We are pleased with the acquisition of the Pick-A-Dilly portfolio and thrilled to have reached our 100-store milestone so quickly," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "With the stores we have under contract and the depth of the pipeline, we anticipate a heightened level of acquisition activity will be taking place over the next several months.

"I am very proud of our senior management team. They have done a stellar job of incorporating the new store acquisitions into our rapidly expanding portfolio and of consistently delivering terrific customer experiences in each of our stores," he added.

Yesway is the operating brand for BW Gas & Convenience. The convenience store chain debuted at No. 7 on this year's Convenience Store News Top 20 Growth Chains list.