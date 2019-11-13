Yesway Rolling Out Custom Music & Messaging Program to Stores

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s music to customers' ears: Yesway is partnering with MTI Digital to create a custom in-store music and messaging program for its convenience stores.

Through the partnership, Yesway customers and associates will hear a unique mix of contemporary, classic rock and country music.

"We are very excited to bring music and messaging to our stores and at our pumps," said Alan Adato, merchandising and procurement manager. "The MTI music program was designed specifically for Yesway and the feedback from our customers and our associates has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. We found the right partner for this project in MTI Digital."

MTI provides in-store music and messaging to businesses in addition to digital signage and sound system design and installation.

"MTI Digital is proud to add Yesway to its list of select customers," said Bradley Golden, president of MTI. "Yesway's commitment to quality, innovation and customer service aligns with our goals at MTI, and we are looking forward to being a part of Yesway's continued growth and success."

Based in Des Moines, Yesway operates 150 c-stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The company was No. 6 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 20 Growth Chains ranking and No. 48 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.