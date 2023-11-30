Yesway Rolls Out New Payment Service for Fleet Drivers

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway is partnering with Relay Payments, a fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, to bring cardless purchasing to more than 100 Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores.

This collaboration allows more fleets and drivers to avoid fuel fraud caused by card skimming and offers them a modern, secure and reliable diesel fuel payment experience across the country, according to the companies.

"Yesway is focused on bringing actual 'convenience' to customers at all of our convenience stores," said Yesway Chairman and CEO Tom Trkla. "This partnership helps us achieve that by offering truck drivers a more secure and seamless way to purchase diesel fuel. As a brand that is focused on the customer experience ourselves, it has been delightful to work with the entire team at Relay — we appreciate their integrity, their level of service, and the enhanced offering they have introduced to our customers."

To pay with Relay at Yesway and Allsup's locations, drivers simply show their unique payment code to the clerk to purchase diesel fuel.

Fleets and drivers will also benefit from fuel discounts, with the savings listed in Relay's mobile app. Additional features include:

A route-planning tool within the app to maximize time and savings;

The ability to store multiple forms of payment in the app, letting drivers use rewards and loyalty points;

Complete transparency in pricing, with no hidden fees;

Customizable spending controls and driver policies; and

Access to Relay's 24/7, United States-based customer support team.

"Card skimming continues to be a major problem for the industry, costing fleets thousands each month," said Relay cofounder and CEO Ryan Droege. "Because Relay's technology bypasses cards altogether, fleets and drivers can have peace of mind when they pay with our solution. We're excited to welcome Yesway locations into our digital payment network and give drivers even more options to securely fuel up."

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes 426 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.