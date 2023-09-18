Yesway Serves Up Allsup's Offerings Online

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway is bringing the celebration of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito's 50th anniversary to fans everywhere by offering availability of the deep-fried burrito online, along with Allsup's Taco Sauce and Salsa.

Allsup's burritos are available at all 441 Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores, but this marks the first time that the savory snack has become available for online purchase.

Allsup's burrito aficionados will now be able to enjoy the legendary c-store snack in their own homes, made with the same love and care as those sold in-store, offering loyal customers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite burrito even more often, the company said.

The legend of the Allsup's burrito reportedly started in New Mexico when baked burritos accidentally made their way into a doughnut fryer in 1974. When Allsup's founder Lonnie Allsup's saw that customers could not get enough of the deep-fried, golden, tortilla-wrapped burritos, a classic was born that lives on to this day, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

[Read more: Yesway Transforms Its Approach to Loyalty]

Allsup's World Famous Burritos and "Chimi" Chimichangas are available to order online at allsups.com/shop in multiple sizes, including six-packs, 12-packs, 24-packs and 48-packs. Allsup's Beef and Bean Burritos can also be ordered in a 72-pack.

Allsup's Taco Sauce and Allsup's Salsa are available to order individually in two-pack or four-pack sizes, or as a mixed set, including a two-pack of each.

Ultra fans who want to share their devotion to the Allsup's Burrito with friends and family can also visit shopyeswayallsups.com to buy Yesway and Allsup's branded merchandise, gear and apparel, which includes limited-edition 50th anniversary t-shirts, hats, koozies, Allsup's Burrito blankets and pillows, and more.

More promotions and events in honor of the World Famous Allsup's Burrito's 50th Anniversary milestone will be announced throughout the coming year.

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes more than 430 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.