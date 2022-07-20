Yesway Selects Retail Marketing Partner

FORT WORTH, Texas —Yesway tapped GSP to provide retail marketing services to 408 of its convenience stores in nine states.

Through partnership, GSP will provide store profile management as well as point-of-purchase (POP) design and production services.

"GSP's data-driven approach to retail marketing fits in well with our strategic perspective of reducing inefficiencies in our marketing operations," said Darrin Samaha, vice president of marketing at Yesway "We're building a portfolio of stores substantially and quickly, and this requires knowing our stores and knowing our numbers."

Through the collaboration, GSP will provide store-specific kits directly to Yesway and Allsup's stores from GSP's production and fulfillment facilities.

GSP's just-in-time fulfillment system will allow Yesway and Allsup's associates to receive the correct signage and POP kits on time, each month, at the correct times for proper installation.

"During our 44 years, GSP has harnessed the power of technology to better serve our customers," said Craig Neuhoff, GSP's vice president of business development. "The Yesway and Allsup's company centers their operations around a technology-focused structure. In many ways, it's an e-partnership."

Clearwater, Fla.-based GSP provides industry leading retail solutions that drive traffic, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience, delivering 100-percent store-specific in-store marketing programs to more than 70,000 retail locations from its four G7 print and fulfillment facilities throughout the United States.

Additionally, the retail solution company offers turnkey design, manufacturing, and installation for full-scale store remodels and décor refreshes.

As part of Yesway’s ongoing growth plans, the convenience retailer is on a mission to expand its portfolio to more than 500 convenience stores.

Yesway has been renovating its Allsup's and Yesway stores at a quick pace. The new stores undergo vibrant community-centered grand-reopenings with concerts, special promotions with vendors, localized philanthropic outreach, and, in many stores, the introduction of Allsup's world-famous deep-fried burrito.

GSP has started supplying the grand reopenings with special event-focused kits.

Over the past several years, Allsup's has completed more than 100 raze-and-rebuilds of existing c-stores, increasing its average store size from 2,400 square feet to more than 4,800 square feet, allowing for an expanded selection of in-store merchandise and private label offerings.

In late 2019, Fort Worth-based Yesway closed on its acquisition of Allsup's Convenience Stores. The transaction, which was first announced in October 2019, was Yesway's largest in its history.

With the addition of Clovis, N.M.-based Allsup's, Yesway's store count grew to more than 400 stores and bolstered its presence in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, as reported by Convenience Store News.

Established in 2015, Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 400-plus stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's convenience store chain.

