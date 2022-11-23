Yesway's Network Hits Milestone

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway's convenience store portfolio hit a new growth milestone.

With the opening of the retailer's newest Allsup's stores in Fort Stockton, Hawley and Millsap, Texas, Yesway's total store count now stands at 425. The company opened 39 new-to-industry and relocated stores to date in 2022.

The store openings come on the heels of continuous growth activity from Yesway throughout the year:

In August, Yesway unveiled the Allsup's Express convenience store concept in Lubbock, near Texas Tech University.

In September, Yesway acquired nine Tres Amigos convenience stores in Texas, bringing the retailer's portfolio to 423 stores.

Additionally, Yesway announced openings of new Allsup's stores in Breckenridge, Canyon, Colorado City, Claude, Mineral Wells, Pampa, Rankin, Robert Lee, San Angelo and Sweetwater, Texas; Altus, Okla.; and Alamogordo, Artesia and Carlsbad, N.M.

Newest C-stores

Located at 510 E Access Road, Hawley; 2576 North Front Street, Fort Stockton; and 112 FM 113, Millsap, Texas, the new-to-industry and renovated Allsup's stores each have 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, 24 fueling positions and high-speed diesel fueling lanes.

The sites are open 24 hours a day and offer Allsup's world-famous burritos, as well as a full selection of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high-quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk and eggs; and a beer cave.

Other amenities include Western Union service, ATM availability and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30-plus digital currencies.

According to Yesway, these are the latest of the new large-format stores the retailer has developed and is rapidly bringing to market. The company expects more to be completed by the end of the year.

"Reaching this significant milestone in only six short years, and at such a sustained swift pace, is truly a testament to the dedication and hard work of our extremely talented team," said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway. "I would also like to thank personally all of our customers — in Fort Stockton, Hawley, and Millsap, and also across our entire portfolio. Your loyalty motivates and inspires us and helps us to grow. We look forward to serving you and supporting your communities."

Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Stores chain, which it acquired in 2019.