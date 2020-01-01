Craft brewing pioneer Left Hand Brewing Co. introduces a new year-round lager, 1265 Pilsner. The beer is named in honor of the company's brewing location since 1993: 1265 Boston Ave. in Longmont, Colo. Now available for shipping across the country, 1265 Pilsner is crisp and lively, with delicate citrus hops and light bready malts. It features a refined hop profile of orange and lemon zest, complemented by a touch of lager sweetness, according to the maker. With a 5.2 percent ABV, it is brewed for high repeat enjoyment. The beverage comes in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.