After a six-year hiatus, Dippin' Dots' fan-favorite Mint Chocolate flavor is making a comeback in response to customer demand. According to the beaded ice cream brand, the reintroduction underscores the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. Dippin' Dots' Mint Chocolate variety, which pairs refreshing mint with creamy chocolate, is available nationwide at a variety of locations and offered in bulk for scooped service at the point of sale.