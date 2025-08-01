Novolex introduces Power Prep multilayered bags and rolls for grab-and-go hot sandwiches and other to-go foods. Manufactured by Bagcraft, a Novolex brand, the bags and rolls keep items "at the height of flavor" as they are wrapped, frozen, thawed, reheated and held under heat at the point of sale, according to the company. Power Prep is made with oil- and grease-resistant paper, achieved without added PFAS. The paper is laminated to a liner with a honeycomb structure to create an insulated layer. Novolex developed the Power Prep line because convenience stores and other foodservice operators are increasingly using central kitchens to prepare grab-and-go food options. The packaging can be customized to showcase branding and promotional messaging.



