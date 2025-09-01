MTI unveils its latest innovation in ventless kitchen technology, the AutoFry MTI-40E PRO. Building on the foundation of the MTI-40E, this upgraded model was designed with the end-user in mind, making oil filtration and oil changes safer and easier, according to the company. The advanced system ensures a seamless cooking process, minimizes downtime and supports operators in maintaining the highest safety standards. Key features and benefits of the AutoFry MTI-40E PRO include liquid level switches for each vat; automated valves; fully automated oil management; enhanced oil filtration system; and improved lower cart assembly.