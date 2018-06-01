2018 Heineken International Champions Cup Program

2018 Heineken International Champions Cup ProgramSweepstakes offers consumers a chance to win exclusive prizes and experiences.
Heineken and the International Champions Cup (ICC) have teamed up for an engaging retail sweepstakes with exclusive prizes that are geared to drive in-store traffic and encourage purchases. As the exclusive beer sponsor of ICC, Heineken retailers can profit from kickoff to final whistle, according to the company. High-impact national and regional point-of-sale will drive the connection between Heineken and the ICC viewing occasion to attract more valuable shoppers, maximize basket rings, and drive conversion and incremental drinking occasions. A sweepstakes offering consumers a chance to win exclusive prizes and experiences, including “Fan of the Match,” will be augmented by media running throughout the ICC season.