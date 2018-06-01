2018 Heineken International Champions Cup Program

Heineken and the International Champions Cup (ICC) have teamed up for an engaging retail sweepstakes with exclusive prizes that are geared to drive in-store traffic and encourage purchases. As the exclusive beer sponsor of ICC, Heineken retailers can profit from kickoff to final whistle, according to the company. High-impact national and regional point-of-sale will drive the connection between Heineken and the ICC viewing occasion to attract more valuable shoppers, maximize basket rings, and drive conversion and incremental drinking occasions. A sweepstakes offering consumers a chance to win exclusive prizes and experiences, including “Fan of the Match,” will be augmented by media running throughout the ICC season.