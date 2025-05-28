Sanpellegrino is putting a new twist on flavored sparkling water with the introduction of Sanpellegrino CIAO! Inspired by Sicily's time-honored tradition of blending sparkling water with citrus juice and a touch of salt to enhance flavor, the line features four varieties: Peach, Blood Orange, Lime and Cherry. Each 11.15-ounce can is crafted with real fruit juices and a pinch of Sicilian salt. Sanpellegrino CIAO! contains 10 calories or less, and has zero grams of added sugar. The beverages are rolling out nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.99 for a six-can pack.