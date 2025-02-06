Liquid Barcodes launched the Foodservice Frequency Booster, a comprehensive program designed specifically to help convenience retailers increase foodservice purchase frequency and drive customer engagement. Its plug-and-play integration with existing point-of-sale and loyalty systems allows for implementation in weeks, and the platform offers retailers complete customization options, real-time analytics and dedicated support from Liquid Barcodes' customer success team. Key benefits include increased store traffic, enhanced customer loyalty, predictable revenue streams and valuable customer insights.