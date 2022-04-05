04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Alternative Snacks: Jack Link's
Jack Link's Protein Snacks has established itself as a trusted category advisor and partner in the world of snacking and has expanded its reach into other alternative snack subcategories, such as refrigerated protein snacks and the nutrition category.
Its winning entry cited:
- Investment in developing category management, shopper insights, business insights, and an array of other research projects to inform shelving and front-end strategies benefitting the world of protein snacking.
- Focus on increasing basket size to combat the pandemic-fueled drop in retailer foot traffic. It executed a 20-percent lift in meat snack sales at stores that added a queuing line with Jack Link's guidance.
- On top of another year of amazing growth in protein meat snacks, Jack Link's has not had a recall in 35 years and experienced zero plant shutdowns in 2020-2022 even during the COVID-19 pandemic.