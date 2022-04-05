2022 Category Captain for Candy: The Hershey Co.

Hershey continues to lead the candy category by leveraging internal partnerships between shopper insights and retail experience. During the pandemic, it developed the Hershey Insights Network (HIN), a newsroom-style setup that uses Microsoft Teams to bring customers into its Global Customer Insight Center (GCIC) virtually.

Through HIN, Hershey subject matter experts can lead virtual tours through the GCIC in a dynamic and engaging way. Guests find channel-specific content, complete with a full, 12-foot-long candy aisle that illustrates Hershey's "strike zone" optimization and merchandising strategies.

Its winning entry cited: