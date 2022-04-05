04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Cigars: Cheyenne International
To Cheyenne, each retailer is unique and treated as such. The company's goal is to enable retailers to feel confident in their cigar set. Compliance is key and Cheyenne has always been on the forefront of regulatory issues in the tobacco industry.
The supplier offers uncomplicated contracts and simple ways in which retailers can grow their sales. Cheyenne also has a strong digital platform and was able to easily pivot during the pandemic to meet merchandising and marketing needs.
Its winning entry cited:
- Being the leading filtered cigar brand nationwide.
- Holding a 28-percent share of the market.
- Having the top four SKUs nationwide: full flavor, menthol, wild cherry and classic.
- Accounting for 86 percent of the volume among the top five SKUs nationwide.
- Having the only growing filtered cigar brand in the country.
- Always being there to assist its retailer partners in driving traffic and register rings with in-store merchandising and POP to digital marketing programs.