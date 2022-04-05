04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Other Tobacco Products: Swisher
The supplier combines product innovation with leading adult consumer insights, superior customer relationships and definitive action.
Swisher combines product innovation with leading adult consumer insights, superior customer relationships and definitive action, entrenching its position as a Category Captain in the OTP category. Last year, the OTP category was under a great deal of stress and uncertainty due to the pandemic's effect on supply chain, manufacturing and logistics. Hundreds of retail chains relied on Swisher's category management to get them through these market challenges.
Its winning entry cited:
- More than 180 chains nationally worked with Swisher's Space Planning Team on merchandising and assortment decisions. The department built 2,500-plus planograms implemented in upwards of 14,000 retail locations nationwide.
- Investments in staffing, tools and services to: fund research and testing to deepen consumer understanding and enhance decision-making; improve point-of-sale communication, guide concept and product development; and optimize marketing programs. Also, utilized Blue Yonder software that integrates multiple data sources to analyze and build strategy.
- Alignment of marketing departments to focus on Swisher Sweets Cigar Co., Fat Lip Brands, Drew Estate, Hempire and Rogue Holdings, which have proven to be essential for the continuous growth of the entire OTP category.