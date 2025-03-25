2025 Category Excellence in New Product Launch: Cubby's & Kellanova

Cubby's and Kellanova came together to promote the new Harvest Blend and Scorchin' Buffalo Pringles with a buy one, get one campaign. To bring aware­ness to the new snack offerings, Cubby's promoted the entire Pringles line with spinner tree racks across the retailer's 36-store network and a mobile app pro­motion, which also sought to increase the customer base for its Bear Bucks loyalty program.

Additionally, the collaboration ran a radio promotion in Omaha, Neb., and launched an in-store contest giving loyalty members the chance to win a year's worth of Pringles — with a total of five winners. As an incentive for Cubby's employees, the store that signed up the most new loyalty members received a gift card that would be split among the associates.

April Gelber, Cubby's category manager for center store grocery, worked with each store manager to get them excited about the contest. She also oversaw the spinner rack setups in each Cubby's location with pro­motional signage — working closely with Kellanova to ensure all needed materials were included — and worked to get the radio promo on the air.

As a result of the effort, Cubby's salty snack category was up 150% for the first quarter of 2024. Specifically, Q1 salty snack sales were $31,095 vs. $12,754 in the same period of 2023.

