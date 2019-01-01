Marathon Brewing, a new endeavor from The Boston Beer Co., unveils 26.2 Brew. The golden, hazy ale offers athletes a reward for their hard work that tastes as satisfying as their accomplishments feel. Brewed with Himalayan sea salt and coriander, 26.2 Brew provides drinkers a crisp body and refreshing finish with a 4 percent ABV, 9 grams of carbs and 120 calories. It is available nationwide in six-pack bottles (for a suggested retail price of $9.99), 12-pack slim cans (suggested price of $16.99 to $18.99), a 24-ounce can (suggested price of $2.99) and on draft. Prices vary by market. 26.2 Brew will be the official beer of the Boston Marathon. It evolved from the original Boston 26.2 Brew, available for the past seven years in and around Boston during the marathon.