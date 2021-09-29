4505 Meats, maker of meaty snacks sourced from all natural ingredients and responsibly raised meats, introduces a line of premium sausage snacks. The new 4505 Butcher's Snacks are crafted with 2 ounces of high-quality, humanely raised pork, and packed with 18 to 24 grams of protein per serving. Additionally, the sausage snacks are Keto certified, Paleo friendly, and gluten free. 4505 Butcher's Snacks are available in three satisfying varieties: Original Recipe, Cheddar & Bacon, and Red Hot.