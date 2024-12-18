New from f'real, Energy Freeze frozen, blended energy drinks offer a frosty twist on traditional grab-and-go energy beverages. The first caffeinated frozen blend made with coconut water, this product innovation marks the expansion of f'real's offerings beyond shakes and smoothies into the energy beverage category. Each f'real Energy Freeze drink contains 100 milligrams of caffeine from green coffee extract. Currently available in Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Watermelon flavors, the beverages are being sold at retailers nationwide in a 12-ounce serving for $3.50.