Toxic Waste Candy, a line of sour candies owned by Candy Dynamics Inc., introduces two new products: Slime Licker Double Play and Slime Licker Spray. The Double Play gives Slime Licker fans the chance to enjoy both flavors of sour ooze, Strawberry and Blue Razz, in one 1.4-ounce pouch. It has a suggested retail price of $2.49. The Slime Licker Spray offers the same flavors in liquid form. The 0.95-ounce spray package also has a recommended retail price of $2.49.