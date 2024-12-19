Snack Factory's Pretzel Crisps brand rolls out indulgent seasonal flavors for the 2024 holiday season. White Crème & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps — Snack Factory's most popular limited-time offer — feature Pretzel Crisps dipped in a rich, creamy white chocolate-flavored coating and sprinkled with a flurry of refreshing peppermint candy pieces. Dark Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps feature Pretzel Crisps dipped in a rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Both varieties are available nationwide in 4-ounce bags with a suggested retail price of $4.09.