7-Eleven Adds Exclusive Holiday Items to 7Collection

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is getting into the holiday spirit with the debut of a festive assortment of gifts on 7Collection, the convenience store retailer's online merchandise store.

The shop's holiday lineup features exclusive 7-Eleven inspired apparel and accessories, including:

Holiday sweaters: Festive crewneck sweaters are inspired by 7-Eleven's Slurpee drink and a fleece sweater is inspired by the local 7-Eleven store

"Oh Thank Heaven" script necklace: A gold-plated necklace is a statement accessory for brand fans.

7-Eleven knitted Stripes beanie: Winter wardrobes can be fluffed up a green, orange and red pom beanie.

7-Eleven Sherpa blanket: The blanket is best paired with 7-Eleven's The blanket is best paired with 7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa , which can be kept warm in a 7-Eleven tumbler.

7-Eleven clock

7-Eleven stocking

"The 7Collection shop has been a smash hit since it launched in August, and our customers are loving the dedicated collections inspired by various holidays and fandoms," said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "There is room for everyone on 7-Eleven's list this holiday season and this latest merch collection is our way of spreading cheer to those dear to us — our customers."

7-Eleven encourages customers who are busy this holiday season to get seasonal products delivered with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service. For $5.95 a month, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 7-Eleven products.

From Nov. 25–28, first-time users of 7NOW Gold Pass can receive one year free of either the standard or student version of 7NOW Gold Pass.

The 7NOW delivery app is available in the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. The retailers also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.