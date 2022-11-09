7-Eleven Brings Back Seasonal Hot Beverage

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is adding its Winter Wonderland Cocoa to its hot beverage offer.

The fan-favorite beverage is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time.

7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa is a rich cocoa blend mixed with a peppermint candy cane flavor. The convenience store retailer's take on this wintertime classic is eye-catching too, with the red cocoa prompting customers to do a double take, according to the company.

Starting Nov. 9, customers can purchase the seasonal beverage in limited-edition holiday cups at participating stores. The cups, which are green and decorated with holly leaves, are made to hold the Winter Wonderland cocoa or any other hot beverage.

"Our Winter Wonderland Cocoa combines two tasty holiday essentials — hot cocoa and candy canes — the perfect drink to get cozy during the colder months and a great pairing for a variety of our bakery options including our candy cane cookies, available now at select locations," said Dennis Phelps, proprietary beverages senior product director at 7-Eleven. "We saw just how much customers loved our twist on the classic hot chocolate last year, we knew we had to bring it back."

To enjoy even more holiday-themed flavors, customers can make 7-Eleven's GingerBrewed Coffee through a recipe hack at the coffee customization area. Customers need to combine:

Three pumps of gingerbread syrup

Any hot or iced 7-Eleven coffee brew

A dash or more of cinnamon

Additionally, for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks will receive their seventh cup free.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.