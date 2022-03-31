7-Eleven Adds Its Popular Restaurant Concepts to Speedway Stores

IRVING, Texas — Speedway customers in the greater Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, areas can now enjoy the Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits quick-service restaurant (QSR) concepts. 7-Eleven Inc. officially launched the brands inside two convenience stores in March.

The locations are the first Speedway stores to feature either of 7-Eleven's popular restaurant concepts, which are known for serving up hot, delicious Mexican food and hand-breaded chicken.

"We're excited to unveil Ohio's first Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost restaurants — the first of many to come in the Midwest," said Brad Williams, 7-Eleven senior vice president of corporate operations and restaurants. "These locations will continue to provide local customers with the convenience they expect from Speedway, plus great restaurant-quality dining options all in one single stop. We plan to exceed customers' expectations with both concepts, and all the other great products and services found in Speedway stores across the country."

Located inside a Speedway c-store at 2381 U.S. Highway 23 North in Delaware, Ohio, Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits is a Southern-inspired, on-the-go chicken concept that is billed as "Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For." The Raise the Roost menu features simple offerings such as signature and spicy chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, fried chicken tenders that are hand-breaded with a proprietary blend of southern spices, fresh baked flaky biscuits, and bone-in and boneless wings with signature sauces, including house-made ranch.

The 4,600-square-foot store offers dine-in eating options for customers, as well as 20 fueling positions so they can fill up their vehicles outside.

The new Laredo Taco Co. location is inside a Speedway store at 1835 Recreation Lane in Avon, Ohio. The brand offers authentic flavors of the Texas and Mexico border, and is known for its tacos, tortillas and expansive salsa bar. Customers can enjoy specialty tacos and meals that are not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants, such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos.

The 4,600-foot store also has dine-in seating options and 18 fueling positions outside.

In addition to the QSR concepts, both Speedway stores are beverage destinations that offer fresh hot and iced coffee, Big Gulp fountain drinks, Slurpees and more. The Avon store features a beer cave with a wide selection of domestic and international beer and wine.

The two QSR concepts are among 7-Eleven's most popular prepared food offerings. In summer 2021, the convenience store operator paired them under one roof for the first time at a c-store in Murfreesboro, Tenn., located south of Nashville.

7-Eleven expects to add more Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits locations across Ohio in 2022.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 7‑Eleven has also expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.