7-Eleven Begins Test of Nearly 100 Better-for-You Foods & Beverages

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is launching a new wave of food and beverages in 125 Los Angeles-area stores from an exclusive list of breakout brands.

Nearly 100 new better-for-you items were hand-selected by the convenience store retailer from 31 up-and-coming companies for the test.

The special product assortment includes options for power-snackers, restricted diet-followers and anyone looking for ways to incorporate more functional, better-for-you sips and snacks to keep them fueled while on-the-go, according to 7-Eleven. Available options span keto, paleo, vegan, organic, high-protein, low-glycemic, gluten-free, nutrient-dense, plant-based and cold-pressed.

"When our emerging brands team created this unique product assortment in collaboration with our category managers, the goal was to give customers drinks and snacks that they might not expect to find at a 7-Eleven store," said 7-Eleven Vice President of New Business Development Chris Harkness. "Customers are demanding healthier options, and we know LA customers are leading the country in health and wellness trends, always willing to try the newest and most innovative products and services. In the past, 7-Eleven's LA stores have shown great success with food and beverages on the leading edge of these trends."

The selection of prospective breakout brands was curated from hundreds hoping to get a foot in the door with the world's largest convenience retailer. Last fall, 7-Eleven invited companies to showcase their products at its first "Next Up" emerging brands showcase held at its Store Support Center in Irving, as Convenience Store News previously reported.