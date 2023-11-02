7-Eleven Brews Up Holiday Coffee Offerings

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. introduced new, exclusive beverage flavors in anticipation of the winter holidays at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country.

Now through the end of 2023, customers can enjoy the following seasonal offerings:

Peppermint Bark Coffee made with notes of sweet chocolate and a smooth finish.

Winter Wonderland Cocoa , a fan-favorite rich, red hot chocolate with a peppermint candy cane flavor.

Caramel Macchiato , a classic drink with a creamy, caramel finish.

Gingerbread syrup allows customers to create their own DIY gingerbread latte recipe by adding three pumps of syrup and a topping of cinnamon powder to their morning cup of joe.

Coffee goers can fill up with seasonally themed cups at select stores.

Additionally, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab a large coffee for just $1.49 through Jan. 9, 2024, while holiday specials will continue to be rolled out throughout the winter, including deals on popular items like $6 whole pizzas.

"Cold weather and coffee go hand-in-hand, so we're excited to be rolling out our popular winter flavors and seasonal cups just in time for our customers to cozy up with their favorite beverage," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising, vault & proprietary beverages, at 7-Eleven. "Whether you prefer to stick to the classics or spruce things up, our seasonal lineup is sure to satisfy."

7-Eleven often beats its competitors to the punch when it comes to offering seasonally appropriate items to customers or tailoring specific foods to a regional audience. This year, the convenience store chain brought back its fall pumpkin spice flavors at the beginning of August, while in Hawaii it introduced a plant-based musubi to meet a growing demand for vegetarian options.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.